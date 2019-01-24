

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Anglo American plc (AAUKY.PK, AAL.L) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter total production on a copper equivalent basis increased 7 percent from last year, excluding the effect of the stoppage at Minas-Rio.



De Beers production increased 12% to 9.1 million carats due to production increases at Orapa.



Copper production climbed 23% to 183,500 tonnes, with increases at all operations, reflecting continued strong operational performance and planned higher grades.



Platinum and palladium production both increased by 3% to 602,300 ounces and 386,600 ounces respectively, driven by an improved operational performance across the majority of the portfolio.



Meanwhile, Kumba's iron ore production fell 13% to 10.2 million tonnes due to infrastructure constraints. Iron ore - Minas-Rio production plunged 94 percent.



Metallurgical coal production grew 15% to 5.6 million tonnes, while thermal coal export production decreased 9% to 6.9 million tonnes due to the impact of rain at Cerrejón.



Mark Cutifani, Chief Executive of Anglo American, said, 'Solid operational performance resulted in a 23% increase in production from our Copper business, more than offsetting the impact of infrastructure constraints at Kumba. We ended this successful quarter with the restart of operations at Minas-Rio and receipt of a key approval relating to the important Step 3 licence area that supports its increase in production towards design capacity.'



Looking ahead for 2019, copper production guidance is 630,000-660,000 tonnes, and Iron ore production guidance for Kumba is 43-44 million tonnes.



In the year 2018, copper production was 668 tonnes and iron ore production for Kumba was 43.1 million tonnes.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX