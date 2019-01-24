

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - NCC Group plc (NCC.L), a global cyber security and risk mitigation expert, reported Thursday that its first-half attributable profit rose to 6.8 million pounds from 3.8 million pounds last year. Basic earnings per share were 2.4 pence, up from 1.4 pence a year ago.



Adjusted profit was 10.8 million pounds, compared to prior year's 9.4 million pounds. Adjusted basic earnings per share were 3.9 pence, compared to 3.7 pence a year ago.



Adjusted operating profit from continuing operations rose to 14.8 million pounds from 13.8 million pounds last year. The year-ago period results include onerous contract costs of 1.1 million pounds that are not replicated in this year's figure.



Group revenue from continuing operations grew by 8 percent to 126.0 million pounds from 116.8 million pounds last year.



The company's board has recommended an unchanged interim dividend of 1.5 pence per ordinary share, the same as last year. The interim dividend is expected to be paid on 28 February 2019 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 8 February 2019.



Looking ahead, the company said it now expects to deliver full-year 2019 adjusted EBIT of around 34 million pounds, while its longer term growth prospects remain excellent.



