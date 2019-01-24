

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon Canada, affiliated to Amazon (AMZN), announced Thursday that it has introduced a monthly membership option for Prime Student members. At $3.99, the monthly option offers Prime Student members in Canada an alternative to the existing annual membership, which is $39.



Prime Student is a Prime membership designed specifically for post-secondary students that offers shopping and entertainment all in one place. Students of two- and four-year schools signing up to the monthly plan get access to all the benefits of Prime Student.



The company noted that eligible students only need to provide their school email address to begin enjoying the benefits of Prime Student membership for six months at no cost by visiting amazon.ca/joinstudent.



Following the trial, students now have the option to continue their membership for $3.99 per month on the new monthly plan or for just $39 per year, less than half the cost of an annual Amazon Prime membership.



