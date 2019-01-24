

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rose on Thursday, although overall gains remained capped by fears over slackening global growth, a U.S. government shutdown and the Sino-U.S. trade conflict.



Meanwhile, the European Central Bank is all but certain to keep policy unchanged, when it reviews its monetary policy later today.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 18 points or 0.37 percent at 4,858 in opening deals after closing 0.2 percent lower the previous day.



Payments company Ingenico rose over 1 percent, a day after posting weak earnings results.



Automaker Renault gained 0.9 percent and Peugeot rallied nearly 2 percent ahead of high-level talks between the U.S. and China next week.



Shares of STMicroelectronics NV surged 8.5 percent after the Geneva-based semiconductor company reported earnings and revenues in its fourth quarter above market estimates.



AccorHotels advanced 1.5 percent after confirming results of tender offer for Orbis shares.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX