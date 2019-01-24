

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland producer price inflation was the lowest in eight months in December, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Thursday.



Producer prices for manufacturing products climbed 3.8 percent year-on-year in December, slower than 4.7 percent increase in January. The latest increase was the smallest since April.



Overall producer price inflation was driven by rise in prices for manufacturing of pulp, paper, paperboard and cardboard, and electricity and chemicals and chemical products, the agency said.



Domestic and foreign market prices grew by 4.2 percent and 3.4 percent, respectively, in December.



On a monthly basis, producer prices declined for a second straight month in December, down 0.7 percent, followed by a fall of 0.3 percent in November. The decrease was mainly due to lower prices of oil products.



For the whole of 2018, the producer price for manufactured products grew 4.6 percent after a 3.4 percent rise in 2017.



