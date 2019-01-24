

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech economic confidence declined to an eighteen-month low in January, survey results from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



The economic sentiment index fell to 98.0 from 98.6 in December.



That was the lowest reading since July 2017,when it marked 97.7.



The consumer confidence index held steady at 109.2 in January.



The survey revealed that consumers were afraid of a decrease in the overall economic situation over the next twelve months, while worries about their financial standing remained unchanged.



Consumers' unemployment and inflation concerns increased.



At the same time, the business confidence index decreased to 95.7 in July from 96.4 in the preceding month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX