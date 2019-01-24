

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were subdued on Thursday and the dollar held steady as positive U.S. earnings as well as optimism about trade negotiations between the U.S. and China helped improve appetite for riskier assets.



Spot gold eased 0.3 percent to 1,279.41 while U.S. gold futures were down around half a percent at $1,278.25 per ounce.



Overnight gains in the U.S. were fueled by strong earnings reports from the likes of IBM, United Technologies and Procter & Gamble.



Stocks across Asia and Europe also traded broadly higher today despite weak Japanese and Eurozone data releases.



Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will visit the United States next week for the next round of trade negotiations with Washington, following high-level talks between the world's two largest economies at the start of the year.



U.S. Senators are returning to Washington today to vote on competing, partisan proposals to reopen the government, though both are expected to fail with no clear consensus on how to end the stalemate over President Trump's border wall with Mexico.



