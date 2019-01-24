

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - McCormick & Co. (MKC) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $214.0 million, or $1.60 per share. This compares with $175.7 million, or $1.32 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, McCormick & Co. reported adjusted earnings of $222.9 million or $1.67 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.7% to $1.50 billion from $1.49 billion last year.



McCormick & Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $222.9 Mln. vs. $204.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.67 vs. $1.54 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.70 -Revenue (Q4): $1.50 Bln vs. $1.49 Bln last year.



