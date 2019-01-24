

COLUMBUS (dpa-AFX) - American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP) released a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $363.4 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $400.7 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, American Electric Power Co Inc reported adjusted earnings of $354.4 million or $0.72 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue held steady at $3.8 billion



American Electric Power Co Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $354.4 Mln. vs. $420.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.72 vs. $0.85 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.71 -Revenue (Q4): $3.8 Bln vs. $3.8 Bln last year.



