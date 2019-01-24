

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) announced, for the full year 2019, the company expects capacity to increase between 5.0% and 7.0%. For the full year 2019, JetBlue continues to expect year over year CASM ex-fuel to be between flat and 2.0%.



For the first quarter 2019, capacity is expected to increase between 7.5% and 9.5% year over year. RASM growth is expected to range between down 2.0% and plus 1.0%. CASM ex-fuel is expected to increase between 1.5% and 3.5%.



Fourth quarter RASM increased 2.4%. Excluding the 0.3 point headwind from improved completion factor, RASM was above the mid-point of the company's original guidance range 1.0% to 4.0%. Operating expenses per available seat mile, excluding fuel, or CASM ex-fuel, declined 3.6%, below the low end of the company's initial guidance range of down 3.5% to down 1.5%.



'We are broadly seeing fourth quarter demand trends carry into the first quarter. Our 'clean' RASM is expected to fall between 0.75 and 3.75 percent during the first quarter, which adds back the impact of the calendar shift and weather to our guidance,' the company stated.



For the fourth-quarter, adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.50 compared to $0.32 in the fourth quarter of 2017. Excluding the one-time costs, adjusted pre-tax income was $204 million, an increase of 19.9% from the fourth quarter of 2017.



'We expect 2019 will be a stepping stone year to deliver on our 2020 goals, and to further improvements beyond 2020. We expect to see margin expansion resulting from our network reallocation, ancillary revenue initiatives, improvements to our fleet and our progress in better controlling our costs. We remain confident in our ability to execute on our building blocks and achieve our $2.50 to $3.00 EPS target in 2020,' said Joanna Geraghty, JetBlue's President and Chief Operating Officer.



JetBlue ended the quarter with approximately $887 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, and short term investments, or about 11.6% of trailing twelve month revenue. The company maintains approximately $625 million in undrawn lines of credit.



