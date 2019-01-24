

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $334 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $432 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.5% to $1.17 billion from $1.12 billion last year.



Huntington Bancshares Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $334 Mln. vs. $432 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.29 vs. $0.37 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.17 Bln vs. $1.12 Bln last year.



