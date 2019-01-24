

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.55 billion, or $2.12 per share. This compares with $7.28 billion, or $9.25 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $5.76 billion from $5.45 billion last year.



Union Pacific Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Analysts Estimate: $2.06 -Revenue (Q4): $5.76 Bln vs. $5.45 Bln last year.



