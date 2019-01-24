

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Grainger (W.W.) Inc. (GWW) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $209 million, or $3.68 per share. This compares with $151 million, or $2.63 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Grainger (W.W.) Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $225 million or $3.96 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.9% to $2.76 billion from $2.63 billion last year.



Grainger (W.W.) Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $225 Mln. vs. $168 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.96 vs. $2.94 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.59 -Revenue (Q4): $2.76 Bln vs. $2.63 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX