

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Initial trend on U.S. Futures Index point to moderately higher open for Wall Street. The continuing government shutdown keeps the economic segment quiet.



Earnings reports from major corporates such as JetBlue, Southwest Airlines and Union Pacific would attract investors.



Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading higher.



As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 20.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 3.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 30.75 points.



While the major averages all closed higher, the Dow outperformed its counterparts by a wide margin. The Dow climbed 171.14 points or 0.7 percent to 24,575.62, while the Nasdaq crept up 5.41 points or 0.1 percent to 7,025.77 and the S&P 500 inched up 5.80 points or 0.2 percent to 2,638.70.



On the economic front, Jobless Claims for the week is scheduled at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 218K, up from 213K in the prior week.



PMI Composite FLASH report for January will be issued at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is for 54.2, versus 53.6 in the previous week.



Leading Indicators for December is expected at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 0.1 percent, compared to growth of 0.2 percent November.



Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Index for January will be issued at 11.00 am ET. The consensus is for 2 versus 3 in December.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week will be revealed at 11.00 am ET. In the prior week, the Crude Oil Inventories were down 2.7 million barrels. Gasoline Inventories were up 7.5 million.



Two-year FRN Note announcement is scheduled at 11.00 am ET. Five-year Treasury Note announcement will be at 11.00 am ET.



Fed Balance sheet for the week will be issued at 4.30 pm ET. In the prior week, the level was $4.050 trillion.



Fed Money Supply for the week is expected at 4.30 pm ET. The M2 weekly change was a deficit of $18.7 billion.



In the corporate sector, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. reported a turnaround to profit in the fourth quarter, while the year-ago period's reflected the impact from the U.S. tax reform. Adjusted earnings per share beat analysts' expectations, while revenues missed estimates. Looking ahead, the company affirmed its earnings outlook for fiscal 2019. Bristol-Myers also said that after discussions with the U.S. FDA, it is voluntarily withdrawing the U.S. supplemental Biologics License Application or sBLA for the Opdivo and low-dose Yervoy (ipilimumab) combination for treatment of first-line advanced non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC.



Fourth-quarter net income attributable to the company was $1.19 billion or $0.73 per share, compared to net loss of $2.33 billion or $1.42 per share for the year-ago period. Total revenues for the quarter grew 10 percent to $5.97 billion from $5.45 billion in the same period a year ago. Revenues increased 12 percent when adjusted for the impact of foreign exchange.



Asian stock markets are mostly higher on Thursday. China's Shanghai Composite Index rose 10.69 points or 0.4 percent to 2,591.69, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index ended up 112.78 points or 0.4 percent at 27,120.98.



Japanese shares turned in a mixed performance. The manufacturing PMI stood at 50.0, down from 52.6 in December.



The Nikkei 225 Index edged down 19.09 points or 0.1 percent to 20,574.63, while the broader Topix rose 5.57 points or 0.4 percent to 1,552.60.



Australian markets moved modestly higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 22.00 points or 0.4 percent to 5,865.70, and the broader All Ordinaries Index ended up 21.80 points or 0.4 percent at 5,930.50.



European shares are trading broadly higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is adding 32.26 points or 0.67 percent. The German DAX is progressing 47.29 points or 0.43 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is declining 4.02 points or 0.06 percent. The Swiss Market Index is down 5.21 points or 0.06 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.56 percent.



