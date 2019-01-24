

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Airlines Group (IAG.L, BAIRY.PK, BAY.L) confirmed the Group does not intend to make an offer for Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA. The Group noted that, in due course, it will be selling its 3.93 percent shareholding in Norwegian.



Norwegian Air Shuttle, the European lowcost airline, has a leading position in the European short-haul point-to-point market, with a particularly strong position in the Nordics.



IAG's 4.61 percent shareholding in Norwegian, as announced on 12 April 2018, has since been diluted to 3.93 percent as a result of subsequent share offerings issued by Norwegian during the first half of 2018.



