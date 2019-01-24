

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Avnet Inc (AVT) reported earnings for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $36.40 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $46.72 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Avnet Inc reported adjusted earnings of $116.25 million or $1.04 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.7% to $5.05 billion from $4.52 billion last year.



Avnet Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $116.25 Mln. vs. $94.47 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.04 vs. $0.78 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.04 -Revenue (Q2): $5.05 Bln vs. $4.52 Bln last year.



