

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Discover Financial Services (DFS) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $687 million, or $2.03 per share. This compares with $387 million, or $0.99 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.7% to $2.81 billion from $2.61 billion last year.



Discover Financial Services earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $687 Mln. vs. $387 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.03 vs. $0.99 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $2.81 Bln vs. $2.61 Bln last year.



