

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Federated Investors, Inc (FII) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $61.54 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $131.81 million, or $1.31 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.4% to $307.22 million from $278.31 million last year.



Federated Investors, Inc earnings at a glance:



