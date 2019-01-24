

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Korea will wrap up its monetary policy meeting Friday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The central bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 1.75 percent.



Singapore will release December numbers for industrial production in November, industrial production was flat on month and up 7.6 percent on year.



Japan will see January data for Tokyo area consumer prices, with overall inflation expected to add 0.2 percent on year - slowing from 0.3 percent in December. Core CPI is called steady at 0.9 percent.



