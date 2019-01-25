

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall consumer prices in the Tokyo region were up 0.4 percent on year in January, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.



That was unchanged from the December reading, although it exceeded expectations for an increase of 0.2 percent.



Core consumer prices, which exclude food prices, climbed an annual 1.1 percent. That beat expectations for 0.9 percent, which would have been unchanged from the previous month.



On a monthly basis, overall Tokyo inflation was up 0.5 percent, while core CPI advanced 0.2 percent.



