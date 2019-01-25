

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Wells Fargo (WFC) said it is launching a new integrated marketing campaign called 'This is Wells Fargo,' as it looks to rebuild trust with customers. The campaign launches across the U.S. tomorrow, Friday, January 25 and will run through the fourth quarter.



The new campaign comes after the bank agreed last month to pay $575 million to settle claims that a fake-account scandal and improper auto-loan and mortgage charges harmed customers.



'Our goal of delivering exceptional service to customers and helping them succeed financially remains central to everything we do. As customer expectations continue to evolve, this campaign highlights that Wells Fargo is transforming to provide easier, more personal and helpful solutions,' said Tim Sloan, Wells Fargo's CEO and president.



The campaign will be featured across print, broadcast, online and mobile channels. Future campaign commercials will air in Spanish and Mandarin, the company said.



Starting later this month, Wells Fargo will introduce new visual identity changes across the company, taking a phased approach beginning with mobile and digital properties, and later extending to Wells Fargo physical locations, the company said.



