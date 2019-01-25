

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor (F) predicted that a no-deal Brexit will result in costs up to $1 billion, according to the reports.



If the UK leaves the EU on 29 March without a deal Ford reportedly said it could face trade delays at the border, a weaker economic outlook and tariffs on trade between the UK and EU, as well as a hit from the likely sharp fall in sterling.



The warning came as Jaguar Land Rover informed employees on Thursday that it will shut down its four main factories for an extra week at the start of April on top of a previously planned maintenance pause because of 'potential Brexit disruption'.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX