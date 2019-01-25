

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced that Rocky River, Ohio establishment Stino Da Napoli is recalling approximately 11,392 pounds of various meat products that were produced, packed and distributed without the benefit of federal inspection.



The ready-to-eat meat products and meat sauce items were produced from Nov. 30, 2017 through Dec. 20, 2018 and bear establishment number 'EST. 45779' inside the USDA mark of inspection. The meatball and lasagna products do not include the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail stores in Ohio.



An FSIS investigator discovered this problem on Jan. 15, 2019 during a visit at farmer's market in Solon, Ohio and observed products produced by Stino Da Napoli being offered for sale.



Meanwhile, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX