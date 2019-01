LONDON (dpa-AFX) - DS Smith plc (SMDS.L) said that conditions had been met for it to compulsorily acquire the remaining shares of Papeles y Cartones de Europa, S.A., known as Europac.



DS Smith therefore expects to acquire the outstanding 1.17% of the total share capital and for Europac to be de-listed from the Spanish stock exchanges by the end of February 2019.



