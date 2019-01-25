

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Industrial gases and engineering company Linde plc (LIN), formed by the merger of Linde AG and Praxair, announced Friday that due to the US government shutdown, the Federal Trade Commission or FTC extended the January 29 date for completion of the previously announced sales of certain US-based assets until March 1.



Linde plc said it continues to work diligently to conclude the FTC review process and complete the US divestiture transactions by or before March 1.



