

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro climbed against its major counterparts in early European deals on Friday, as European shares rose following positive lead from Asia, as investors braced for U.S.-China trade talks scheduled for next week and cheered positive news on the Brexit front.



Investors heaved a sigh of relief after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he saw progress in talks and currency issues will remain part of the discussions at a meeting scheduled for next week.



Survey results from the Ifo Institute showed that Germany's Ifo business confidence indicator dropped at a faster-than-expected pace in January and fell below 100 for the first time since May 2016.



The Ifo business climate index for Germany dropped to 99.1 from 101 in December. Economists had expected the reading to ease to 100.6.



The currency traded mixed against its major counterparts in the Asian session. While it rose against the greenback and the yen, it dropped against the pound. Against the franc, it held steady.



The euro climbed to 0.8665 against the pound and 1.1288 against the franc, from its early 8-month low of 0.8618 and a 10-day low of 1.1257, respectively. The euro is seen finding resistance around 0.88 against the pound and 1.14 against the franc.



Reversing from its early lows of 1.1300 against the greenback and 123.79 against the yen, the euro edged up to 1.1334 and 124.52,respectively. On the upside, 1.15 and 126.00 are possibly seen as the next resistance levels for the euro against the greenback and the yen, respectively.



The euro bounced off to 1.5963 against the aussie, 1.6741 against the kiwi and 1.5099 against the loonie, from its early lows of 1.5921 and 1.6700 and a 4-day low of 1.5068, respectively. The next possible resistance for the euro is seen around 1.61 against the aussie, 1.69 against the kiwi and 1.53 against the loonie.



Looking ahead, U.S. trade data for November, retail sales, building permits and housing starts for December are scheduled for release in the New York session.



