

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Air Products And Chemicals Inc. (APD) announced a profit for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $347.5 million, or $1.57 per share. This compares with $154.6 million, or $0.70 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Air Products And Chemicals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $410.2 million or $1.86 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue came in at $2.22 billion, equal to the mark posted in the same period last year.



Air Products And Chemicals Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $410.2 Mln. vs. $394.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.86 vs. $1.79 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.87 -Revenue (Q1): $2.22 Bln vs. $2.22 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.80 to 1.90 Next quarter revenue guidance: - Full year EPS guidance: $8.05 to $8.30 Full year revenue guidance: -



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX