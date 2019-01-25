

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices rose on Friday and the dollar was little changed, a day after ECB President Mario Draghi warned that a dip in the 19-member euro zone's economy could be deeper and longer than thought.



Trade worries also linger ahead of the U.S.-China trade talks scheduled for next week.



Spot gold rose 0.4 percent to $1,284.34 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $1,283.15 per ounce.



Investors remain wary of mixed signals from U.S.-China trade talks, with U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross saying the U.S. is 'miles and miles' from a trade deal with China.



The U.S. government shutdown is now into its 35th day after two bills to end the partial shutdown failed to win enough votes in the Senate.



Analysts say that Q1 GDP could be close to zero if the government shutdown continues.



Ratings agency Fitch already warned that the shutdown could impact the U.S. rating.



