

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $606 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $323 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Colgate-Palmolive Co. reported adjusted earnings of $638 million or $0.74 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.1% to $3.81 billion from $3.89 billion last year.



Colgate-Palmolive Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $638 Mln. vs. $659 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.74 vs. $0.75 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.73 -Revenue (Q4): $3.81 Bln vs. $3.89 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX