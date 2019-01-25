

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) reported a profit for fourth quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $422 million, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $2158 million, or $4.55 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, NextEra Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $718 million or $1.49 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.8% to $4.39 billion from $4.00 billion last year.



NextEra Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $718 Mln. vs. $590 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.49 vs. $1.24 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.54 -Revenue (Q4): $4.39 Bln vs. $4.00 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX