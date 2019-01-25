

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - New Home Sales report for December and Durable Good Orders are the major focus on Friday.



Investors are monitoring the impact of the shutdown and a possibility for its end.



Asian shares climbed higher and while European shares are trading positive.



As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 167.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were up 18.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were climbing 63.50 points.



The major averages eventually ended the session mixed. While the Dow edged down 22.38 points or 0.1 percent to 24,553.24, the Nasdaq advanced 47.69 points or 0.7 percent to 7,073.46 and the S&P 500 inched up 3.63 points or 0.1 percent to 2,642.33.



On the economic front, Durable Goods Orders for December will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 1.8 percent, up from 0.8 percent in the prior month.



New Home Sales for December will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 569K.



Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week will be revealed at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North American Rig Count was 1259 and U.S. Rig Count was 1050.



Asian shares rose on Friday. China's Shanghai Composite Index rose 10.03 points or 0.4 percent to 2,601.72, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index soared 448.21 points or 1.7 percent to 27,569.19.



Japanese shares a hit five-week high. The Nikkei 225 Index jumped 198.93 points or 1 percent to 20,773.56, the highest closing level since December 19th. The broader Topix closed 0.9 percent higher at 1,566.10.



Australian markets rose notably. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index climbed 39.90 points or 0.7 percent to 5,905.60, while the broader All Ordinaries Index ended up 40.60 points or 0.7 percent at 5,971.10.



European shares are trading positive. CAC 40 of France is adding 41.20 points or 0.85 percent, while DAX of Germany is climbing 156.15 points or 1.40 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 4.69 points or 0.07 percent. Swiss Market Index is climbing 13.80 points or 0.15 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone is up 0.94 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX