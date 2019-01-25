

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen lost ground against its most major counterparts in the European session on Friday.



The yen fell to a 2-day low of 109.95 against the greenback and a 1-1/2-month low of 144.23 against the pound, from its early highs of 109.52 and 143.08, respectively.



Reversing from an early high of 123.79 against the euro, the yen dropped to 124.83.



The yen dropped to a 4-day low of 82.75 against the loonie and more than a 4-week low of 74.82 against the kiwi, off its early high of 81.99 and a 2-day high of 73.96, respectively.



The Japanese currency edged down to 78.46 against the aussie, reversing from an early more than 2-week high of 77.51.



If the yen slides further, it may find support around 111.00 against the greenback, 146.00 against the pound, 126.00 against the euro, 84.5 against the loonie, 76.00 against the kiwi and 80.00 against the aussie.



