MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's producer price inflation slowed for a third month in a row in December, the statistical office INE reported on Friday.



Producer prices climbed 1.6 percent year-on-year in December, slower than the 2.9 percent increase registered in November. Excluding energy, producer prices grew 0.5 percent after a 0.9 percent rise in the previous month.



Among components, energy prices rose at a slower pace of 4 percent, due to a fall in oil refining costs. Price growth for intermediate goods slowed to 1.5 percent. Producer prices for non-durable goods decreased 0.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices decreased 1.1 percent in December, same as in November.



