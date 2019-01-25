

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's production index, which combines industry and construction, rose at a slower annual pace in November, figures from Statistics Austria showed on Friday.



The production index rose 1.0 percent year-on-year in November following a 5.7 percent increase in October.



Industrial production growth slowed to 0.8 percent in November from a 4.8 percent rise in the previous month. Growth in construction eased sharply to 1.8 percent from 8.5 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, production dropped 2.4 percent in November following a 2.1 percent growth in October.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX