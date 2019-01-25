

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's chief executive, plans to integrate the social network's messaging services - WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger, the New York Times reported on Friday.



The move requires thousands of Facebook employees to reconfigure how WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger function at their most basic levels, the report said citing four people involved in the effort.



While all three services will continue operating as stand-alone apps, their underlying messaging infrastructure will be unified. Facebook is still in the early stages of the work and plans to complete it by the end of this year or in early 2020, the report said.



Zuckerberg has also ordered all of the apps to incorporate end-to-end encryption, the report said, a significant step that protects messages from being viewed by anyone except the participants in the conversation. After the changes take effect, a Facebook user could send an encrypted message to someone who has only a WhatsApp account, for example. Currently, that isn't possible because the apps are separate.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX