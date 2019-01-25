

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - European markets ended on a firm note on Friday, riding on gains in technology and automobile shares, thanks to fairly encouraging earnings reports and on renewed optimism about trade talks.



Investors largely shrugged off concerns about eurozone's growth. ECB President Mario Draghi had said yesterday that risks to the euro area growth are now tilted to the downside, thanks to persistent uncertainties such as protectionism.



Draghi blamed a slowdown in external demand, due to both country and sector-specific factors, for the weaker-than-expected incoming data.



The pan-European Stoxx 600 ended up 0.6%. Among the major markets in the region, Germany and France ended notably higher. Germany's DAX moved up 1.36% and France's CAC 40 gained 1.11%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined by 0.14% and Switzerland's SMI ended down 0.17%.



Among other markets in Europe, Italy ended stronger by about 1.26%. Sweden, Spain, Russia, Portugal, Netherlands, Finland, Czech Republic gained 0.3 to 1%. Hungary and Greece edged up marginally.



Romania, Poland and Norway ended modestly lower, while Turkey ended flat.



In the German market, Volkswagen rose nearly 4.5%. Deutsche Bank gained 3.8% and Fresenius Medical Care ended up 3.2%. Daimler, Bayer, BASF, Infineon Technologies, Fresenius, Continental and BMW gained 2 to 3%.



In France, ArcelorMittal surged up 5.4%. Renault ended nearly 5% up. STMicroelectronics, BNP Paribas, Societe Generale, Credit Agricole, Valeo and Solvay gained 2.5 to 5%.



The pound sterling's rise against the greenback and weak earnings report from Vodafone weighed on British stocks. Vodafone shares declined nearly 5%.



Intercontinental Hotel, GVC Holdings, Hiscox and Severn Trent ended lower by 2.5 to 3%.



Meanwhile, Fresnillo surged up more than 6%. Anglo American gained 4.05%. Smurfit, Antofagasta and Glencore advanced by 3.2 to 4%.



U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is reported to have said the U.S. and China are making 'a lot of progress' in trade talks. A report from Reuters said Mnuchin is looking forward to a meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He next week. The meeting will also include discussions on currency issues.



The report, coming after comments from Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, who said on Thursday that the U.S. is 'miles and miles' from a trade deal with China, has helped ease concerns about trade talks between the two nations.



Investors continued to closely follow news on the Brexit issue.



In economic news from Europe, Germany's Ifo business confidence indicator dropped at a faster-than-expected pace in January and fell below 100 for the first time since May 2016, survey results from the Ifo Institute showed. The Ifo business climate index dropped to 99.1 from 101 in December. Economists had expected the reading to ease to 100.6.



Elsewhere in the U.K., mortgage approvals for house purchase came in slightly higher than expected in December, though the figure was the lowest in three months.



