

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Treasuries moved to the downside over the course of the trading session on Friday, giving back ground following the strength seen in the previous session.



Bond prices came under pressure in morning trading and remained firmly negative throughout the session. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, climbed 4.1 basis points to 2.753 percent.



The pullback by treasuries came after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin reportedly said the U.S. and China are making 'a lot of progress' in trade talks.



A report from Reuters said Mnuchin is looking forward to a meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He next week, which will also include discussions on currency issues.



The comments from Mnuchin conflict with remarks by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, who told CNBC on Thursday the U.S. is 'miles and miles' from a trade deal with China.



'Frankly, that shouldn't be too surprising,' Ross said in an interview on CNBC's 'Squawk Box,' noting the U.S. and China have 'lots and lots of issues.'



Treasuries remained firmly negative as President Donald Trump announced an agreement to end the record-setting government shutdown.



Trump revealed in a speech from the White House rose garden that lawmakers will vote later today on legislation to fund the shuttered parts of the government until February 15th.



The bill will not include money for Trump's controversial border wall, which was the issue that led to the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.



Trump indicated that the three weeks of funding provided by the legislation will give lawmakers time to negotiate on the contentious issue of border security.



'Many disagree, but I really feel that, working with Democrats and Republicans, we can make a truly great and secure deal happen for everyone,' Trump said.



With the announcement, Trump seemed to give in to Democratic demands to re-open the government before negotiating on border security.



However, if an agreement on border security is not reached by February 15th, Trump suggested the government could shut down again or he could declare the situation on the border a national emergency.



Looking ahead to next week, the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement is likely to be in focus, although the central bank is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged.



The Labor Department's monthly jobs data is also likely to attract attention along with reports on consumer confidence, pending home sales, and manufacturing activity.



Bond traders are also likely to keep an eye on the results of the Treasury Department's auction of two-year, five-year, and seven-year notes.



The Treasury plans to sell $40 billion worth of two-year notes and $41 billion worth of five-year note next Monday and $32 billion worth of seven-year notes next Tuesday.



