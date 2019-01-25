

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart has announced its plans to increase the pay for drivers and will also start hiring hundreds of new drivers as well.



The company said that drivers will receive a per mile increase of $0.01 and a 50-cent increase in activity pay for arrive and arrive/drop occurrences. With the increase, the company says drivers can earn an average of $87,500 in their first year.



'For almost 50 years, we've understood the importance of recruiting and keeping the best truck drivers in the retail business,' Michael del Rosario, Walmart general transportation manager for Woodland, Pennsylvania said in a press release.



The company is also offering drivers in Pennsylvania a 5 percent premium on mileage and eight different activities.



Commercial drivers who wish to drive for Walmart must have at least 30 months of full-time experience with no serious traffic violations in the last three years.



