

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) Chairman Christoph Franz expects a breakthrough in finding a treatment for Alzheimer's disease in the coming years, he reportedly tells SonntagsZeitung in an interview.



The fact that we can now diagnose the disease will help in the efforts to find a treatment, he repotedly told the Swiss newspaper. 'With a trial, we therefore finally know whether the test person really has Alzheimer's or is suffering from another form of dementia.'



Roche has two drugs in the final stage phase of tests for the disease, Franz reportedly said, without naming them.



Asked about a possible successor to Vice Chairman Andre Hoffmann, whose term ends this year, Franz reportedly said he would expect the Hoffmann family to decide on the succession in due course. Members of the Hoffmann family are among shareholders in the company.



