

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China will on Monday release December numbers for industrial profits, setting the pace for a modest day in Asia-Pacific economic activity. Profits declined 1.8 percent on year in November.



Hong Kong will provide December data for imports, exports and trade balance. In November, imports were worth HKD 409.28 billion and exports were at HKD364.32 billion for a trade deficit of HKD 44.96 billion.



Finally, the markets in Australia are closed on Monday for Australia Day and will reopen on Tuesday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX