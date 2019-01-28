

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - STHREE plc (STHR.L) reported that its profit before tax was up 25% at 47.0 million pounds for the year ended 30 November 2018. Earnings per share was 25.7 pence compared to 20.8 pence. The adjusted profit before tax was 53.4 million pounds, up 20% year on year. Adjusted earnings per share was 29.7 pence compared to 24.9 pence.



Revenue for the year was up 13% on constant currency and reported bases to 1.26 billion pounds. On constant currency and reported bases, gross profit increased by 12% to 321.1 million pounds. The Group said the growth in revenue exceeded the growth in gross profit as the business continued to remix towards Contract.



The Board has proposed an increased final dividend of 9.8 pence per share. Taken together with the interim dividend of 4.7 pence per share, this brings the total dividend for the year to 14.5 pence per share. This represents a 4% increase in dividend per share versus the prior year.



Gary Elden, CEO, said: 'Looking forward to the year ahead, our post-year end trading is in line with expectations and we remain well positioned to benefit from the growth opportunities in our chosen STEM markets.'



