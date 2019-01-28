

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were moving lower on Monday as investors braced for an eventful week.



U.S.-China trade talks will resume in Washington this week, with markets hoping for a thaw in the escalating tensions.



The Federal Reserve's two-day meeting starts Tuesday amid growing expectations of dovish hints from the U.S. central bank.



The next key Brexit debate in the House of Commons is scheduled for Tuesday following the historic defeat of Prime Minister Theresa May's deal in the Commons earlier this month.



Disappointing industrial profit data from China also rekindled growth worries.



The benchmark DAX was down 40 points or 0.35 percent at 11,242 in opening deals after climbing 1.4 percent on Friday.



Siemens slid half a percent. Media reports suggest that the German conglomerate and France's Alstom have made new concessions to the EU Commission regarding the planned merger of their rail activities.



MorphoSys AG slumped 5.4 percent after a U.S. court declared some patents invalid.



