

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alliance Resource Partners LP (ARLP) announced a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $50.77 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $74.24 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Alliance Resource Partners LP reported adjusted earnings of $49.47 million or $0.38 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.1% to $531.84 million from $483.23 million last year.



Alliance Resource Partners LP earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $49.47 Mln. vs. $72.51 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.38 vs. $0.55 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.77 -Revenue (Q4): $531.84 Mln vs. $483.23 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX