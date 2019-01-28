

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's retail sales decreased in December for the second straight month, survey data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Monday.



The seasonally adjusted volume of the retail sales fell 0.4 percent month-on-month in December after a decline of 0.5 percent in November.



Excluding motor traders, the volume of retail trade registered an increase of 0.7 percent following a 0.5 percent slump in November.



The sectors with the largest monthly volume increases were hardware, paints and glass, and food, beverages and tobacco.



On a yearly basis, retail sales growth accelerated to 3.7 percent in December from 3.2 percent in the prior month.



The value of retail sales fell 1.0 percent monthly and rose by 2.3 percent yearly in November



