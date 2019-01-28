

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's consumer confidence improved in January after falling in the previous month, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.



The consumer confidence index rose to 17.2 in January from 16.1 in December.



Households' views concerning their own economy and saving possibilities improved in January, while their assessment of Finland's economy was pessimistic. Their views about unemployment were moderate.



The measure showing consumers' expectations for the national economy in 12 months' time remained stable at minus 2.6. The index reflecting assessment about their own economy rose to 11.5 from 9.5.



The survey was conducted among 1,154 households between January 2 and 18.



