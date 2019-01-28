

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Guess, Inc. (GES) announced that Victor Herrero, CEO and a Director, is leaving the company effective February 2, 2019. Carlos Alberini, formerly the President and Chief Operating Officer of the company from 2000 to 2010, has been appointed as the new CEO and a Director of the company, effective upon his separation from his current employer. During the transition, Maurice Marciano, Chairman of the Board, will be acting as interim CEO.



Alberini, after leaving the company, was Co-CEO of Restoration Hardware until 2014, and a Director on the Board of Restoration Hardware from 2010 until the present. From 2014 until the present, Alberini has been the Chairman and CEO of Lucky Brand.



The company also announced that, at the request of the Board, Paul Marciano has agreed to remain as Chief Creative Officer.



