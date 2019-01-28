

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Fiat Chrysler's Ram has issued a recall for about 182,000 of its 2019 Ram 1500 light-duty pickup trucks worldwide to fix an issue with fastener.



The automaker giant said most of the affected vehicles are in the US and Canada, while another one-third are still on dealership lots.



According to the company, the vehicle's fastener, which is meant to complete the battery's ground circuit, may not be properly secured. If the connection gets loose enough, it may create an open circuit that could disable the truck's power steering. The steering would still work, but it would require extra force, especially at lower speeds. It can also increase the risk of a crash.



The company said it is not aware of any injuries or accidents related to the fault. Dealers will secure the fastener at no cost to owners.



