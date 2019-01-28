

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sanmina Corp. (SANM) announced that Chief Financial Officer, David Anderson, plans to retire from his role to spend more time with his family. To ensure a smooth transition, Anderson will continue in his role as Chief Financial Officer until a successor is named, and then will move to an advisory role until March 27, 2020. The company said it has started a search for his successor.



David joined the company in 2002 and has held various financial positions becoming CFO in 2017.



