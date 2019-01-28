

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced that Bridgewater, Va. establishment Perdue Foods, LLC is recalling approximately 16,011 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken nugget products due to presence of milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.



This problem was discovered when a retail store notified the company of an incorrect label. Meanwhile, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.



The RTE chicken nugget items were produced on Jan. 10, 2019 and bear establishment number 'P-369' inside the USDA mark of inspection. The product subject to recall includw 12-oz. packages of 'PERDUE Fun Shapes Chicken Breast Nuggets' with a 'USE BY' date of 'MAR 11 2019' and lot codes 17009010 - 19009010.



These items were shipped to retail locations in Connecticut; Delaware; Washington, DC; Maine; Maryland; Massachusetts; New Jersey; New York; Ohio; Pennsylvania; Rhode Island; Vermont; Virginia; and West Virginia.



