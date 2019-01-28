

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sysco Corp. (SYY), a foodservice distribution company, Monday said it has agreed to acquire Waugh Foods Inc., a Illinois-based broadline distributor with about $40 million in annual sales.



Waugh Foods has been in business for 70 years. Joseph A. Waugh, Sr. founded Waugh Frozen Food Company in 1948, and in 1966, after additions to the company's product lines, the name was changed to Waugh Foods, Inc.



'Waugh Foods has a long, rich history in the Central Illinois area, which includes strong relationships with local independent operators,' said Greg Bertrand, executive vice president, U.S. foodservice operations. 'We are excited to welcome Waugh into the Sysco family and believe this acquisition is a perfect complement to our existing local and regional presence.'



Waugh Foods executives will continue to manage the business, including Waugh President, Rick Look, Tim Waugh and Joe Waugh, Jr.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX